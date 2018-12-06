IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father was sentenced to prison for making several threats to kill his son before ultimately showing up at his doorstep with an AK-47.

The Post Register reports 80-year-old Dale Smith was sentenced Wednesday to four to 15 years in prison for assault with intent to commit a serious felony, changed from attempted murder.

Smith’s other charges for first-degree stalking, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a bomb or destructive device were dismissed as part of an Alford plea agreement, a plea in which a defendant believes there is enough evidence to convict him if the case goes to trial but doesn’t acknowledge his guilt.

Smith denies he intended to kill his son, Bryan, saying he only planned to scare him by shooting at him. He says he was frustrated Bryan prevented him from contacting his wife.

