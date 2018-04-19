TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 58-year-old Tucson man who called in death threats to U.S. Rep. Martha McSally last year has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Cindy Jorgenson also on Wednesday sentenced 58-year-old Steve Martan to three years of supervised release after he finishes his prison term.

FBI agents arrested Martan on May 11 after six threatening messages to the Republican congresswoman were traced to his phone.

Court records show Martan made the calls to vent frustrations with how McSally was voting.

The voicemails contained threats that McSally should “be careful” when she returns to Tucson and her days “were numbered.”

Authorities say the caller also threatened to shoot McSally in one of the expletive-filled messages.

