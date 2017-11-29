WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — A man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store has been sentenced to three to six years in prison.
A tearful old Barry Robert Baker Jr. asked the judge for leniency during Wednesday’s sentencing, saying he wanted to rebuild his life.
Judge William P. Mahon told Baker he was a bully, a predator and a coward. He says in 18 years on the bench he has “never had such tangible evidence of someone’s moral compass being so askew.”
Baker, of Georgetown, Delaware, pleaded guilty to simple assault in September. The May 10 attack outside a West Chester convenience store was recorded by the store’s surveillance camera and showed Baker mocking the man before punching him in the face without warning.
Baker’s attorney says his client is sorry for what happened.