ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — A Buffalo Bills fan who ran naked across the field during a blowout loss last month — earning fan praise for rushing better than the team — has pleaded guilty to exposure.

Tristan Lambright of suburban Buffalo admitted to the violation in Orchard Park Town Court Thursday. He’ll have to do 25 hours of community service and pay $400 in fines and fees.

The 29-year-old ran out onto New Era Field Nov. 12 during the Bills’ 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was tackled by security officers.

After his arrest, fans rallied around Lambright, offering praise for his physique and money for his defense. But he won’t be at another game anytime soon. His sentence includes a one-year ban from the stadium.