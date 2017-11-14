PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A homeless man accused of stealing the wedding ring and wallet from one of the men killed in May on a Portland train has been sentenced to 13 months in prison and a drug treatment program.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 51-year-old George Tschaggeny apologized for his actions as he was sentenced on Tuesday.
Tschaggeny is accused of taking 53-year-old Ricky Best’s ring and wallet while he lay dying or was already dead at the Hollywood MAX station.
Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Namkai-Meche were both stabbed in the neck by Jeremy Joseph Christian and died from their injuries. The men were defending two girls, one wearing a hijab, whom were being berated by Christian with a xenophobic rant.
Tschaggeny’s defense attorney said his client was high when he stole Best’s belongings.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com