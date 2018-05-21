BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man who drunkenly set a couch on fire and watched as the blaze destroyed his apartment building will serve five years of probation.

Brandon Adler previously admitted to starting the fire in Buffalo last summer that razed his five-unit apartment building, displacing his neighbors. WGRZ-TV reports he was sentenced Monday to five years’ probation on arson in the fourth degree and apologized in court.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says his office could not prove the fire was “intentional,” as Adler had not set fire to the building itself, thus the lower charges.

Flynn says Adler lit his couch on fire during a night of drinking, but was unable to extinguish it.

Adler’s former neighbors say they feel a stronger punishment was warranted.

