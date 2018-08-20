GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of wanting to use a child as a “sex slave” has been sentenced to five years’ probation.
The Greenville News reports 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Greenville County court records show Bensing, who has been diagnosed with autism, was sentenced Aug. 9 to 10 years in prison, which was reduced to five years’ probation.
Bensing was accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child. Arrest warrants said Bensing asked if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”
Defense attorney James Brehm says Bensing was joking when cellphone records showed Bensing discussed cannibalism with someone in an unrelated chat several months before a sting operation.