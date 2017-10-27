NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who got less than the maximum sentence for sodomizing a 3-year-old girl has been told he’ll spend 25 years to life in prison.
The Orange County Register reports that a judge agreed Friday to delay re-sentencing for 22-year-old Kevin Rojano-Nieto until January but said he’ll receive the mandatory sentence.
Rojano-Nieto was convicted of molesting a relative in a Santa Ana garage in 2014.
Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Marc Kelly said the mandatory sentence would be cruel and unusual because Rojano-Nieto had stopped the assault within seconds, was remorseful and wasn’t considered a true sexual predator or danger to society.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
The judge gave Rojano-Nieto 10 years, sparking outrage and an unsuccessful effort to recall him.
An appeals court this year ordered Kelly to resentence him.