KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man will serve time in federal prison after admitting that he helped smuggle contraband into the Jackson County jail.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Marion Lorenzo Byers was sentenced Wednesday to two years and three months without parole for smuggling cell phones and other items into the jail.

Byers admitted the he conspired with others to get contraband to inmates between in May and June of 2016. Byers delivered the items to a co-conspirator, who gave them to a corrections officer at the jail.

A former jail guard, 30-year-old Jalee Caprice Fuller, of Independence, and two other people are awaiting sentencing in the scheme.

Another former guard, Andre Lamonte Dickerson, is awaiting sentencing in a separate but related case for taking a bribe to violate his duties.