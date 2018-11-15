PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A passenger on methamphetamine who slashed the throat of a Greyhound bus on Interstate 84 last year has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Multnomah County Circuit Judge Gregory Silver on Wednesday called driver Clint Lawson a hero for safely steering the bus to the side of the freeway.

The judge then sentenced 33-year-old Robert Moran-Vasquez. Moran-Vasquez pleaded guilty to assault, recklessly endangering another person and other charges.

A probable cause affidavit says Lawson was driving Nov. 29 through Troutdale headed toward Idaho when Moran-Vasquez demanded that Lawson let him off.

Investigators say when Lawson refused, Moran-Vasquez grabbed the steering wheel, slashed Lawson’s throat and tried to crash the bus.

Investigators say Moran-Vasquez also stabbed a passenger who was trying to stop him.

Defense attorney Jon Martz said Moran-Vasquez is shocked by his actions and is truly sorry.

