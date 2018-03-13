Share story

By
The Associated Press

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police say a suspected car thief was wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers in a parking lot in southern Colorado.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the two officers were not injured.

Authorities say officers were called after an unconscious man was found in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. When they arrived, he awoke and fled the scene.

There was no chase, but officers continued to search the area and found the vehicle in a parking lot, at which point the man exited, ran and began firing. The man underwent surgery after the shooting, but his condition has not been released.

The officers and are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

