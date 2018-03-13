PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Police say a suspected car thief was wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers in a parking lot in southern Colorado.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the two officers were not injured.
Authorities say officers were called after an unconscious man was found in a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning. When they arrived, he awoke and fled the scene.
There was no chase, but officers continued to search the area and found the vehicle in a parking lot, at which point the man exited, ran and began firing. The man underwent surgery after the shooting, but his condition has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
The officers and are on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
___
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com