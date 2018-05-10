AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old who fired on Austin police during a drug raid at his home in the middle of the night has gotten 13½ years in prison for aggravated assault.

The Travis County jury sentenced Tyler Harrell on Thursday as 18 uniformed Austin police tactical squad members looked on. Jurors had acquitted him of attempted capital murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Harrell could have been gotten 20 years in prison.

A police affidavit said tactical squad officers were making a court-approved “no knock” entry to Harrell’s home on April 14, 2016, breaching the doors as a lieutenant outside began announcing their presence over a speaker system. As flash bang grenades went off, Harrell opened fire with an assault-style rifle, wounding an officer in the knee.