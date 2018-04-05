LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A robber who shook hands with a Lincoln convenience store clerk before fleeing has been sent to prison.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 33-year-old Andrew Cummins was sentenced Wednesday to six to 10 years in prison. Cummins had pleaded guilty to robbing the Super C gas station and store in October.

Police say Cummins had asked for cash but left with liquor and cigarettes only after the clerk opened the register to show it was empty. A court document says Cummins had been apologetic to the clerk, even giving his name and saying he would return to pay for the items he was stealing.

