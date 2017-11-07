NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting two strangers he attacked on the street in Norwich.
The Day reports that Edward J. Simpson was sentenced in New London Superior Court Monday for aggravated first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.
The women were both attacked in September 2016.
The first victim, a 62-year-old woman, was attacked as she walked home from a convenience store. Authorities say Simpson beat her and sexually assaulted her for about an hour, leaving her with traumatic brain injuries, bleeding on the brain, heart damage and a broken nose.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
The second victim, a 24-year-old woman, was attacked the following day as she waited for a ride. Authorities say he punched her, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.