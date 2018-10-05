PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 34 years in prison for sexually abusing an Aloha teenager.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Michael Forker was sentenced Friday.

A jury unanimously convicted him in July of nine child sex crimes including sexual abuse and sodomy involving a 16-year-old boy who had been homeless.

The attorney’s office says Forker worked for a Portland shelter for homeless youth called Outside In. Officials believe he spent time in online chat rooms and at public pools to potentially contact children.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information to contact them.