KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An Overland Park man has admitted robbing a bank after investigators were able to track him down because he left the bank on a bicycle and had a spider web tattoo on his left hand.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said 57-year-old Richard Armenta pleaded guilty Tuesday to the November 2017 robbery at a Capital Federal Savings Bank branch. Armenta got away with cash but witnessed told investigators he rode a blue bicycle and had the spider web tattoo.

On Dec. 2, Overland Park Police officers responded to a disturbance call involving Armenta. They identified Armenta from video surveillance of the bank robbery, the tattoo and a blue bicycle in the back of his pickup.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 20. Both parties have agreed to recommend about three years in federal prison.