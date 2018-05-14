PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A convicted felon uploaded videos of him shooting a gun at a Maine firing range despite being banned from possessing firearms has been sentenced to over two years in prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Dane Mitchell was sentenced Monday at federal court in Portland to 27 months in prison for being a felon in possession of firearms. The Portland Press Herald reports the Boston man pleaded guilty to the charges last August.

Authorities say Mitchell and another person traveled to Gray in April 2017, where they rented firearms and fired the weapons at a shooting range — uploading videos to Snapchat. Boston police identified Mitchell and the shooting range from the videos.

Mitchell had been prohibited from possessing firearms as the result of felony firearm convictions in Massachusetts in 2016.

