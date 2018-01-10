MEDFORD, Ore. — A man who left the bodies of two severely malnourished dogs in a Medford motel room has pleaded no contest to animal abuse and been sentenced to more than a year in prison.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office says the pit bulls died from neglect weeks before 39-year-old Tabari Hayes moved out the motel room.

Painters found the bodies inside the bathroom. There was no sign of food or water, and the room was heavily soiled with urine and feces.

Hayes had been evicted from the motel after living there for about three years. He denied that the dogs belonged to him, but admitted to keeping them in the bathroom.

The Mail Tribune reports Hayes also pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. In July, Oregon State Police troopers providing roadside assistance found a shotgun resting on the seat of Hayes’ car.

___

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/