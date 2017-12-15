BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who killed his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Robert Burton spent weeks in the woods after fatally shooting 37-year-old Stephanie Gebo in her Parkman home in June 2015. Her body was found by her 13-year-old daughter.

Burton was on the lam for 68 days before turning himself in.

On Friday, the Abbott man wept in court as he apologized for his actions. He said he’d switch places, if he could, so the victim could be with her children.

Officials say the victim feared Burton and shot him as he entered her home through a window after they broke up. Then he got the gun from her and shot her before fleeing.