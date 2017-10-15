BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man faces up to 25 years in prison after he acknowledged leading police on a high-speed car chase a year ago and brandishing a knife during his arrest.

Thirty-year-old Timothy Harrington has been detained since last October on 12 charges connected to the chase. He pleaded guilty Thursday in a Bennington courtroom to multiple felony charges. The Bennington Banner reports Harrington took a plea agreement to dismiss misdemeanor counts during sentencing and cap sentencing at 25 years in prison.

Police say Harrington led officers on a high-speed chase last October, culminating in him hitting a deer at an estimated 90 mph and police ending the pursuit. Harrington was located a day after the pursuit and was arrested.

Harrington is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 3.

