CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A man charged with leading law enforcement officers on a chase and shooting at police in eastern Wyoming pleaded guilty to six felony charges.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Christopher Eads entered his guilty plea in federal court in Cheyenne on Monday. The felony charges include conspiracy to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, assault on a federal officer and carjacking.
Three other charges against Eads were dismissed under the plea agreement. The court sealed the agreement, so other details were not available.
Eads was arrested in June after authorities say he and his girlfriend fled police following an attempted traffic stop. The couple evaded authorities for hours.
Eads is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-February.
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com