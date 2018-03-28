LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A man who authorities say fatally shot a woman at a mid-Michigan fabric store before killing himself was subject to a personal protection order issued earlier this month.

The Lansing State Journal reports 30-year-old Timothy Patrick Olin went to the Lansing Township store Monday to speak with ex-girlfriend 25-year-old Rachel Renee Duncan. Police say a heated argument developed and Olin pulled out a handgun and shot her several times before shooting himself in the head.

The newspaper says Olin had gone to the store unexpectedly March 4 and approached Duncan in the parking lot near closing time. A personal protection order barring Olin from contacting Duncan was granted in Ingham County Circuit Court shortly afterward.

Police say Olin was originally from the Grand Rapids area and lived in Eaton County.

