HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fatally shot his roommate during a drug feud and then blew up the body with a pipe bomb to try to get rid of the evidence has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Christopher Miller was sentenced Wednesday for the July 2015 death of Edward Brooks.

Investigators say Miller ran a cocaine distribution operation out of his West Haven home and the 39-year-old Brooks lived in the home and helped sell drugs. But when Miller discovered Brooks had branched out on his own, he shot him three times.

Miller and another man wrapped the body in plastic, bound it with rope, and drove it to a wooded area of Hamden, where they placed a pipe bomb Miller had made underneath it.