CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Henry Sentner of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Sentner was pulled over in September on a highway in southeast Wyoming for speeding. Court documents say about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) of marijuana was found in his vehicle.

Under the agreement reached with Laramie County prosecutors, Sentner can appeal the judge’s order that allowed the seized marijuana to be used as evidence.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of four to six years in prison.

Authorities say Sentner served a 15-year prison sentence for the 1972 killing of Emanuel Gambino.

