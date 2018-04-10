ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who admitted to killing his parents and three young siblings in their Albuquerque-area home at 15 years old has decided against changing his name.

The Albuquerque Journal reports court records say 21-year-old Nehemiah Griego voluntarily dismissed the case to change his name on April 3.

Matthew Bernstein, who represented Griego in his name change effort, wrote that a new name would help his client in “avoiding unnecessary recognition.” He also filed requests seeking to seal documents and hearings on the issue.

The Attorney General’s Office says, among other things, sealing the documents would “undermine important public safety objectives.”

Griego was sentenced as a child and scheduled for release on his 21st birthday, but the Court of Appeals overturned that March 9.

Griego awaits a hearing where a judge must reconsider whether Griego should receive an adult or juvenile sentence.

