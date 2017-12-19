SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a motorist who shot and killed himself after being pulled over was a San Francisco police officer.

Officials say the suicide occurred Monday following a police pursuit in the city of Richmond across the bay from San Francisco.

Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan says the man pulled into a mall parking lot and fatally shot himself while still inside his car.

Officials tell the San Francisco Chronicle that the deceased officer was the subject of an investigation “that involved multiple jurisdictions,” but did not give specifics.

The man wasn’t immediately identified but police said he was a nine-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department.