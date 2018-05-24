WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A man who killed a fellow kitchen worker at a Yonkers, New York restaurant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino Jr. says Francisco Smile Nicasio-Ramirez of Queens pleaded guilty Wednesday.
The 54-year-old victim, Rafael Pena of Yonkers, was stabbed with a kitchen knife after he and his co-worker got into an argument last October.
The sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8.
