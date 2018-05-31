LUMBERTSON, N.C. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a North Carolina school bus last week has died from his injuries.

News outlets reported that 20-year-old Samuel Ray Hunt of Lumberton died earlier this week in a South Carolina hospital.

Hunt was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, after the wreck near Red Springs in Robeson County on May 22.

Troopers say Hunt ran off the right side of a road in a curve and overcorrected, crossing the center line and hitting a school bus. A second school bus then ran into the back of the first bus.

The driver of the first bus and one student were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening..