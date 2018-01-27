TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man who had hundreds of child pornography videos on his home computer is now headed to prison.

Matthew Dieterman received a five-year sentence Friday and also must register as a sex offender. The 33-year-old Piscataway man had pleaded guilty last August to distributing child porn.

The state attorney general’s office says Dieterman was among 16 people arrested in 2016 as part of “Operation Safeguard,” a statewide sweep in which authorities monitored online file-sharing networks popular with those who trade child porn.

Investigators initially noticed Dieterman had a shared folder on his computer that contained 37 child porn videos and images. They eventually found about 735 videos and nine photos when they searched his computer after arresting him at his home in March 2016.