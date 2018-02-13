CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A man sent to prison for life for killing a couple in South Carolina when he was 16 is getting a new sentence for the crime.

Theodore Harrison Jr. is in court this week in Chester County.

Harrison is getting a new sentence after rulings from the state and U.S. Supreme Courts said a life sentence without parole for someone under age 18 when the crime happened is unconstitutional.

Harrison admitted killing 22-year-old Renee Collins and 18-year old Brian Stephenson during a robbery in Chester County in 1988.

Media outlets report a psychologist testified Monday that teens’ brains aren’t fully developed at age 16. Harrison’s lawyer Micah Leddy says Harrison has been rehabilitated in prison.

Prosecutors say Harrison had a history of violent behavior that can’t be ignored.