SALEM, S.D. (AP) — A Bridgewater man who attempted to flee police after being sentenced to three days in jail for petty theft now faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Daily Republic reports that 19-year-old Mason West fled Tuesday after being sentenced on the theft charge and taken to an office area to fill out paperwork. He had been apprehended by the next day, though McCook County authorities haven’t released details on his capture.

West is now charged with first-degree escape by a prisoner, a felony with a maximum sentence of a decade behind bars and a $20,000 fine.

___

Information from: The Daily Republic, http://www.mitchellrepublic.com