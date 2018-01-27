TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man who fled the country following a fatal drunken driving crash in Florida has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 27-year-old Christopher Ponce was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter.

Authorities say Ponce was drunk in July 2012 when he drove south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 275, near the I-4 interchange, in Tampa. He slammed head-on into a car carrying three other young men. The car’s driver, 20-year-old William Angel, was killed, while his two passengers were severely injured.

While awaiting trial a year later, authorities say Ponce cut off an electronic GPS ankle monitor and left the country. He was eventually captured in Spain in 2016.

