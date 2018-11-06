WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who fell onto Metro train tracks in the nation’s capital is suing a restaurant that he says served him too much alcohol.
News outlets report Patrick Augusma is suing Maggiano’s Little Italy for negligence. He says it’s the eatery’s fault that he suffered facial fractures and head trauma when he fell last year. The $2 million lawsuit filed last week says Maggiano’s served Augusma drinks even though he “visibly appeared to be intoxicated.”
Augusma’s attorney, Keith Watters, is requesting a jury trial.
WRC-TV says the restaurant hasn’t responded to requests for comment.
