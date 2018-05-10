HONOLULU (AP) — The man who six months ago walked out of the Hawaii State Hospital and flew to California has been indicted.

State Attorney General Russell Suzuki said Thursday that Randall Saito has been indicted on one count of escape in the second degree and four counts of identity theft in the first degree.

The escape charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, while the identity theft charge carries a maximum 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Saito was already pending trial for a previous charge of escape after leaving the state hospital in November 2017.

Saito was acquitted of murder by reason of insanity in the 1979 killing of Sandra Yamashiro and had been confined to the Kaneohe hospital ever since.