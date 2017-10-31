COLWYN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who would dress as cartoon characters at children’s parties is accused of sexually abusing five boys.
The allegations against 43-year-old Michael Cripps of Colwyn date back seven years.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan says authorities are concerned the allegations are the “tip of the iceberg.”
Whelan says Cripps targeted single or divorced women with young boys and volunteered to babysit. There is no evidence her met any victims through his business in which he dressed up as Mickey Mouse, Elmo or SpongeBob Square Pants.
Cripps shouted “nope” when asked if he was guilty while he was led from the courthouse on Monday. He’s held on $250,000 bail and awaits preliminary hearings.