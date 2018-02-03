TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who barged into the Topeka Police department wielding a machete and threatening officers.
Television station WIBW reports that the man also announced in the station that he had a bomb. Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday when the man entered the front door of the police side of the Law Enforcement Center.
Police say officer were able to get the man to leave the lobby and began negotiating with him outside for about an hour, with their weapons drawn.
Police say when the man made a more toward officers, one officer used a stun gun to subdue him.
The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal threat and other counts.
___
Information from: WIBW-TV.