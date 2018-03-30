BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who died in a fiery crash on a New Hampshire turnpike is being remembered as a gifted musician.

Authorities say 39-year-old Caleb Scofield, of Bow, New Hampshire, was the driver in a pickup truck crash Wednesday at the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Scofield was a bass player who played with hard rock and metal groups. He toured with the band Cave In, which released seven albums. He also played for Old Man Gloom and Zozobra.

Cave In members posted on Facebook that they were shocked and devastated by Scofield’s death and encouraged donations to help his family.