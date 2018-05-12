BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Emmett officials have identified the man who died in a house fire.

KBOI-TV reports that the man was identified as Eric Brockbank.

Emmett City Fire Chief Curt Christensen says crews responded to the Thursday house fire within minutes, but were not able to reach the person who lived at the residence.

A dog was also inside the house at the time of the fire. It was given CPR and is recovering.

The fire chief said the man lived alone, and does not appear to have any family in the area.

___

Information from: KBOI-TV, http://www.kboi2.com