DENVER (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was hit by a bus and dragged about five blocks in suburban Denver.

KMGH-TV reports a Regional Transportation District bus hit 31-year-old Patrick Tshudy, of Greenwood Village, in Littleton on Thursday afternoon, and investigators are trying to determine why the driver did not immediately stop.

Police have not determined if Tshudy or the driver was at fault, saying Friday that investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and review video footage.

Police spokesman Rick Redmond says the driver of another vehicle warned the bus driver by swerving in front of the bus and bringing it to a stop. The bus driver has not been cited or arrested.

