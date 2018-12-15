SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man who illegally demolished a San Francisco house designed by the modernist architect Richard Neutra has been ordered to build an exact replica.
The city Planning Commission also this week ordered Ross Johnston to add a sidewalk plaque telling the entire saga.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Johnston had received permission only to remodel the 1930s home, known as the Largent House, with a design that would have largely kept the first floor intact.
Instead, everything but the garage door and frame of the two-story home was knocked down.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
- Interior Secretary Zinke resigns amid investigations
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- 12-year-old in China kills his mother, then returns to school, igniting an outcry
Johnston later applied for a retroactive demolition permit and for permission to construct a new home that would expand the size from 1,300 to nearly 4,000 square feet (121 to 372 square meters).
Johnston said he wanted to move his family of six into the larger home.