NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man who called the FBI and confessed to robbing a New Orleans bank roughly 90 minutes after walking away with more than $1,100 has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Records show 41-year-old Eddie James pleaded guilty Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said in a statement that James faces a possible 20-year prison term.

Prosecutors said in court documents that James walked into a bank in the River Bend area of New Orleans at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 2. He gave the teller a threatening note and escaped with the money.

At 11:30 a.m., he called the FBI and confessed, saying he was having trouble paying bills and decided to rob the bank while he was on his way to work.

Sentencing was set for August.