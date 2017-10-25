GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who caused a fatal crash as he was being chased by authorities in northern Wyoming has been sentenced to 12 to 16 years in prison.

The Gillette News Record reports 28-year-old Grant Gleason was sentenced Tuesday for the June 2015 death of 70-year-old George Bryant. Gleason pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

He had been drinking and doing cocaine before a sheriff’s deputy pulled him over for not having license plate lights. He fled, leading law enforcement on a chase reaching speeds of more than 80 mph (129 kph).

While driving away from deputies, Gleason said he tried to find the cocaine in his vehicle so he could get rid of it while also looking in the rearview mirror. He then slammed head-on into Bryant’s vehicle at 83 mph (134 kph).

