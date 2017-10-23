ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a man who called 911 after shooting another man in Atlanta has been arrested.

News outlets report 24-year-old Anteria Gordon was charged with aggravated assault and murder in the death of a 25-year-old man on Saturday. Authorities say the victim had been shot several times and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Lisa Bender says Gordon stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police who initially considered the incident a “death investigation.” However, it was later established that there was enough probable cause to upgrade it to a homicide investigation.

It’s unclear if Gordon has a lawyer.