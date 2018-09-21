PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 53-year-old man who beat, choked and forced his girlfriend to have sex over several days while she was trapped in his trailer on the Umatilla Indian Reservation will serve more than five years in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Robert E. Jones sentenced Don Lovell Thursday to five years and four months in prison after hearing testimony from the victim, a tribal police officer and an FBI agent.

The woman described how Lovell held her down by her throat and slammed her in the head with a heavy-duty flashlight at least twice.

Lovell pleaded guilty to assault and strangulation.

The victim escaped Jan. 3 after Lovell left the trailer to go work. She tried to walk in to her brother’s home more than 10 miles away.

She made it to an off-duty officer’s home, who called tribal police.

