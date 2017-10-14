PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Rock Creek man arrested after an explosion in his SUV was booked in the Washington County Jail.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 26-year-old Jason Schaefer was released from the hospital Friday and moved to the county jail on a parole violation.

Washington County sheriff’s officials say he’s held without bail.

A Washington County detective tried to pull over Schaefer’s SUV near his Rock Creek apartment Wednesday.

After a short chase, officials say Schaefer stopped the SUV and set off an explosion inside the car.

The blast knocked back the Washington County detective and severely damaged Schaefer’s hand.

Schaefer was arrested and taken to a local hospital. The detective was taken to a hospital for evaluation and released.

Investigators searched Schaefer’s apartment and found explosives.

Schaefer is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

