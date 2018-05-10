GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who admitted to igniting a wildfire that burned land near Fruita and caused thousands of residents to be without power will face several misdemeanor charges.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports a summons issued Wednesday to Mike Mewborn says officials intend to charge him with one count of firing woods or prairie, one count of damages to Division of Wildlife property and three counts of improper use of Division of Wildlife property for his involvement in an April 19 fire on Skipper Island.

Some of the charges stem from Mewborn’s admissions that he had been camping on the island, an area managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife that does not allow camping.

Newborn says he intends to help with restoration of the burned property, if allowed to do so.

Mewborn has been ordered to appear in court June 6.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com