WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his wife and dismembering her body last year has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 36-year-old Woody Alfred Wood Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Rebecca Wood in August, and was sentenced on Monday.
According to court records, Wood shot his wife after arguing with her in March 2016. Wood then dismembered her body, placed the parts in trash bags and buried them in the basement.
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Ed Kornish says he believes Wood had help disposing of his wife’s body, but this has not been proven. An investigation continues into the possibility that someone helped Wood dispose of a bloodstained mattress.
___
Information from: Bluefield Daily Telegraph, http://www.bdtonline.com