LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man washing windows at the Trump International hotel near the Las Vegas Strip has fallen to his death.

Authorities declined to release any other details about the how the man died early Wednesday afternoon.

Teri Williams of Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that the state agency is investigating the death.

A statement released on behalf of the Trump Organization says the business is deeply saddened by the death and working with the third-party owner to investigate the details.