MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man being investigated for an alleged order of protection violation has been shot and wounded by Mesa police.

Police say the man was shot outside a gas station Wednesday afternoon and he’s now hospitalized in serious condition.

His name hasn’t been released yet by authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Office reportedly was tailing the 30-year-old man who had a parole violation, a warrant out for his arrest and violent criminal history.

Police say the man allegedly contacted his estranged wife Tuesday and made threatening statements.

The man was approached by police and U.S. Marshals deputies about 2 p.m. Wednesday and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at officers.

Police say one officer returned fire and the suspect was wounded.