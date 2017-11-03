PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says a man suspected of breaking into mosques in Alabama and Virginia is now wanted in the burglary of two mosques in Chandler and Maricopa.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Charles Chambers in connection to two burglaries at mosques in which donation boxes were taken.

The both incidents took place at the end of March. Authorities say surveillance video showed that Chambers had broken into both mosques. He faces charges of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools and aggravated criminal damage.

The AG’s office says Chambers is also wanted in Alabama and Virginia for similar crimes.

His last known address was in South Dakota.